You can vote in the latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll here. Here are this week’s options:

  • 350+
  • 250-349
  • Less than 250

Buffalo Kickoff Live will air this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on WIVB. Stick with us when the Bills play the Jets that afternoon at 1.

Buffalo Bills

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.