You can vote in the latest Buffalo Kickoff Live poll here. Here are this week’s options:
- 350+
- 250-349
- Less than 250
Buffalo Kickoff Live will air this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on WIVB. Stick with us when the Bills play the Jets that afternoon at 1.
Buffalo Bills
- BKL Poll: How many yards passing will Josh Allen have against the Jets?
- Tre’Davious White breaks silence on recovery from ACL injury
- Beane keeping tabs on Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘Of course we’d look into that’
- Sullivan: Bills fans know Jets’ pain as Zach Wilson struggles to become franchise guy
- Bills trade for RB Nyheim Hines, reacquire S Dean Marlowe
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.