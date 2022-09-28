In this week’s Buffalo Kickoff Live poll, we want to know who you think will be most important in shutting down Lamar Jackson when the Bills play the Ravens next week.

  • Tremaine Edmunds
  • Matt Milano
  • Greg Rousseau
  • Von Miller

To cast your vote, click/tap here for more.

Buffalo Bills

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.