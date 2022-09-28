In this week’s Buffalo Kickoff Live poll, we want to know who you think will be most important in shutting down Lamar Jackson when the Bills play the Ravens next week.
- Tremaine Edmunds
- Matt Milano
- Greg Rousseau
- Von Miller
Buffalo Bills
