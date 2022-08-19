BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the latest BKL Poll, we’re wondering which cornerback, other than Tre’Davious White, you think will have the biggest impact on the Bills’ season? The choices are:

Kaiir Elaim

Dane Jackson

Christian Benford

Taron Johnson

To cast your vote, click or tap here. And make sure you catch Buffalo Kickoff Live on Saturday at noon before the Bills play the Broncos at 1 p.m.