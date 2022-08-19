BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the latest BKL Poll, we’re wondering which cornerback, other than Tre’Davious White, you think will have the biggest impact on the Bills’ season? The choices are:

  • Kaiir Elaim
  • Dane Jackson
  • Christian Benford
  • Taron Johnson

To cast your vote, click or tap here. And make sure you catch Buffalo Kickoff Live on Saturday at noon before the Bills play the Broncos at 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.