Who will lead the Buffalo Bills in tackles when the team takes on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday?
- Tremaine Edmunds
- Matt Milano
- Jordan Poyer
- Ed Oliver
Cast your vote at this link and catch Buffalo Kickoff Live this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on WIVB.
Buffalo Bills
- BKL Poll: Who will lead the Bills in tackles against the Packers this Sunday?
- Tommy Sweeney has a ball with Buffalo kids
- Bills share renderings of new stadium
- ‘I want to be part of what’s going on’: Micah Hyde returns to Buffalo to mentor Bills DBs while recovering from neck surgery
- Bills safety Jordan Poyer cleared for takeoff
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.