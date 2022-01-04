BKL Poll: Who would you most like to see the Bills play in the first round of the playoffs?

(NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. ) -- Take a scroll through any major pharmacy’s website and you may find they're all out of at home Covid test kits.

And, even though many local pharmacies either ran out of test kits over the holiday break or have a low supply, there are a few who have test kits in stock. The Wurlitzer Family Pharmacy in North Tonawanda and Blackrock Pharmacy were restocked with kits on Monday.