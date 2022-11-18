What do you think? You can take part in this week’s Buffalo Kickoff Live poll by voting here.

  • Help
  • Hurt
  • Doesn’t matter

To see the final results, watch Buffalo Kickoff Live this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on WIVB.

Latest on the Buffalo Bills

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.