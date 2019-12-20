News 4 Buffalo to broadcast AFC Championship game vs. Raiders on Christmas night

The Buffalo Bills’ Darryl Talley (56) heads for a touchdown after intercepting a Jay Schroeder pass in the first quarter of AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 20, 1991 in Orchard Park. For the Raiders is Bruce Wilkerson, left, and Tim Brown, right. In back for the Bills is Kirby Jackson. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Join us at News 4 Buffalo for another look at one of the most thrilling games in Bills history at 8 p.m. on Christmas night.

We’ll bring you, in its entirety, the AFC Championship Game from Jan. 20 1991, as the Bills made their first Super Bowl run.

Rich Stadium was the scene as the Bills hosted the Los Angeles Raiders with a trip to Tampa and Super Bowl XXV. With Hall of Fame players on both sidelines, a packed stadium was prepared for a showdown, as was the Bills locker room.

“We really thought that game was going to be a tussle,” said all-time Bills great Steve Tasker. “We thought we were in for a really tough game and they were talented and they had this confidence coming in and they had seen our no-huddle or at least had a hand on what they could see – and that game got out of hand so fast.”

Join us at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, on channel 4 – and tell a fellow fan.