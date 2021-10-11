Buffalo Bills arrive back in WNY after victory in Kansas City

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back in Buffalo, and they were flying high on Cloud Nine during their return.
The team arrived a little later than expected because of a rain delay at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
The Bills Mafia packed the fences at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport to welcome the team home after their 38-20 victory.
