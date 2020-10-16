Buffalo Bills attempting to trademark “Bills Mafia”

The Bills are seeking to trademark the image shown in the top left corner, as well as the phrase “Bills Mafia.”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are looking to trademark “Bills Mafia.”

By this, we mean the name “Bills Mafia,” as well as a logo featuring the name synonymous with longtime, die-hard fans of the team.

According to the filings, the Bills are looking to use the phrase “Bills Mafia” on a series of clothing items like t-shirts and hats.

