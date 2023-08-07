ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. Saturday in their lone home preseason game of 2023. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.

Television

The Bills-Colts game will be aired locally on WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, a number of our sister stations will air the game throughout New York State. Coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 12:30 p.m.

Streaming

The Bills-Colts game can be streamed through NFL+, as well as fuboTV (free trials of each service are available).

Radio

The game will be carried on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Pregame and postgame coverage

Buffalo Kickoff Live starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on News 4, and it can also be viewed on a two-hour delay on WIVB.com. The BKL crew will update you on the names to keep an eye on throughout the preseason as well as what to watch for in the contest.

After the game, the crew is back on the air for Buffalo Postgame Live.

Betting line

Yes, you can even bet on preseason games.

As of Monday, the Colts were favored by 4 points according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Bills had won 10 consecutive preseason games before dropping their final one of 2022 to the Panthers.

Important dates

• Roster cuts: The final cutdown to 53 must be made by 4 p.m. Aug. 29.

• Next game: The Bills go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason game at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. The game will also be shown on WIVB.

