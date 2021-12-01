Buffalo Bills offering complimentary NFTs to fans at Monday’s game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — When the Bills battle the Patriots this Monday, collectors of cryptocurrency and other digital assets will want to take note.
Fans in attendance are being offered limited digital commemorative tickets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Those who buy a ticket and attend the game will get their complimentary NFT through the Ticketmaster marketplace. Buyers will get a postgame email telling them how to claim and manage the NFT.
MORE | Tickets for the game can be found here.
This offer does not apply to fans who transfer their tickets or choose not to attend the game.
NFT | You can purchase a Bills NFT here.
