ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Pegulas are seeing green as the Buffalo Bills are valued at $2.27 billion. That’s according to a report by Forbes.

Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Bills for $1.4 billion back in 2014. Western New York’s team has the lowest value of any franchise in the NFL.

Forbes says the most valuable team is the Dallas Cowboys. They’re worth $6.5 billion.