TONIGHT: Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Mock Draft Special at 7:30 p.m.

How might the NFL Draft shape up for the Buffalo Bills when they get on the clock at pick 30?

Buffalo Kickoff Live will explore the possibilities tonight in our Mock Draft Special, which airs live on this page at 7:30 p.m.

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak will be joined on the show by Tim Graham from The Athletic, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com, and Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester (WROC). Each participant will share their thoughts on what the Bills should do once they get on the clock.

The Bills are slated to draft 30th after making it to the AFC Championship Game last season. If they stay in the slot, it will be the lowest the team has ever drafted in the first round.

Upcoming Draft shows

The NFL Draft begins next Thursday. News 4 will keep you up to date with two more draft shows coming next week:

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Preview – Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. on WIVB

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Recap – Sunday, May 2 at 10:30 p.m. on WNLO and 11:35 p.m. on WIVB

Bills draft picks

The Bills have seven picks in the draft.

Round 1: Pick 30 (30th overall)

Round 2: Pick 29 (61)

Round 3: Pick 30 (93)

Round 5: Pick 17 (161 — from Raiders)

Round 5: Pick 30 (174)

Round 6: Pick 29 (213)

Round 7: Pick 8 (236 — from Panthers)

Full first-round draft order

(As of April 21)

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins via Houston Texans) Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles) Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers) Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Washington Football Team Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams) Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers