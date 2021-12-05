Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Bills vs. Patriots

Coming off a huge 31-6 Thanksgiving victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Bills look to take down the AFC East-leading New England Patriots in week 13’s Monday night matchup.

The 8-4 Patriots currently have a half-game lead over the 7-4 Bills.

Tune in for an in-depth analysis of tomorrow night’s game on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE.

