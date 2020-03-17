1  of  2
Breaking News
More than 1,300 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NY Number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County rises to 11
Closings
There are currently 400 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bye, Bye Brady

Buffalo Bills

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

We have a special edition of Buffalo Kickoff Live for you tonight. Josh Reed, alongside Jenna Harner, Thad Brown from WROC in Rochester, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic will be joining us during the show to talk about all the moves happening around the NFL.

It’s a stressful time and some people may not want to talk about sports right now and we understand that, but we know that sports can be a welcome distraction.

So, for those of you who want and maybe even need to think about something else for a half-hour, let’s talk football!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss