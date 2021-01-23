Buffalo Kickoff Live: Jan. 23

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - In a year with so much uncertainty and outside challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bills managed to come out with their best season since the 90's as they are now one win away from advancing to the Super Bowl.

As the Bills get ready to take on the Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday, it's hard not to reflect on everything they've not only accomplished up to this point but overcame in a season with coronavirus protocols and players, coaches and staff members throughout the league testing positive at different points during the year.