Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Texans roar past Bills for 22-19 win in OT
Top Stories
Bills Fall To Texans 22-19 in OT
With hours’ notice, US fast-response force flies to Mideast
Dozens rally for peace in Buffalo
Protests across US condemn action in Iran and Iraq
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Bills lose Wild Card game in overtime 19-22 to Houston, are eliminated from playoffs
Live Now
Live Now
Postgame: Buffalo Kickoff Live Wild Card wrap-up show
Postgame: Buffalo Kickoff Live Wild Card wrap-up show
Buffalo Bills
Posted:
Jan 4, 2020 / 07:05 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 4, 2020 / 08:10 PM EST
Our crew is live in Houston breaking down the key moments of the Bills’ playoff game.
Trending Stories
Baltimore radio host speaks out after Bills fans raise money to Alzheimer’s Association in his name
Postgame: Buffalo Kickoff Live Wild Card wrap-up show
Baltimore radio host calls Bills fans losers, fans get even by giving back
Few snow showers tonight, another round Sunday night
Bills Fall To Texans 22-19 in OT
Secondary Stream
Sleeping Florida man wakes up to find burglar sucking his toes, deputies say
Woman who survived being lit on fire outside Tim Hortons speaks after her ex- is sentenced
Don't Miss
Bills fans seek help finding ashes pendant lost at game
Buffalo man sues police officers after being hit by cruiser on New Year’s Day 2017
Tenants’ rights get a boost with reform of state law
Former Tesla workers describe hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
Gowanda man will sue cops over ‘illegal search and seizure’
End of life dreams studied at Hospice Buffalo
News 4 sits down with Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘I’m going to try to be as good of a person I can off the field’