Bills lose Wild Card game in overtime 19-22 to Houston, are eliminated from playoffs
Postgame: Buffalo Kickoff Live Wild Card wrap-up show

Buffalo Bills
Our crew is live in Houston breaking down the key moments of the Bills’ playoff game.

