Postgame: Buffalo Kickoff Live Wild Card wrap-up show

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Houston Texans 22-19 in overtime in the Wild Card round.

Buffalo came out firing on their first drive of the game, which included a 42 yard run from quarterback Josh Allen. Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll pulled out the "trickeration" two plays later, when WR John Brown hit Allen for a 16 yard touchdown to give the Bills an early lead. With the touchdown, Allen became just the 3rd starting QB to catch a touchdown pass in postseason history.