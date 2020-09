Josh Allen had a dominating performance in a 31-28 win over the Dolphins last weekend. He finished with 415 yds in the air and 4 TDs.

The Bills offense faces a real challenge this Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams come to town, and they’re bringing the likes of DT Aaron Donald and CB Jalen Ramsey.

Watch our Buffalo Kickoff Live team break down the matchup and give you their keys to the game, and everything else to get you ready for kickoff!