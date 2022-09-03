BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Football season is starting in Buffalo and Bud Light is kicking off the season with limited-edition Buffalo Bills cans and packaging.

The new packs featuring the Bills Mafia are available now at participating retailers in Buffalo.

The limited-edition packs are part of the company’s “Kickoff Beer” featuring NFL teams.

The Bills’ season opener is Thursday, Sept. 8 at 8:20 p.m. versus the Los Angeles Rams.