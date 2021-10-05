Cole Beasley says he was booed at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It seems that not all is well in the Bills camp, at least with one player.

Cole Beasley is calling out Bills fans, claiming he was booed at Highmark Stadium.

Beasley has been outspoken about his opinion of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a tweet, he wrote the following message:

“Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed?” Cole Beasley

During Monday’s news conference, Coach Sean McDermott was asked about Beasley’s remarks. He says the tweets are far from where their focus is right now.

“I’m here to coach football and our team is here to play football,” McDermott says. “And that’s what we’re here to do. Our fans’ support to me is unmatched around the NFL. I can’t say enough about it.”

Beasley went on to say some people were chanting “Bease,” but he says some fans were yelling at him to get vaccinated.