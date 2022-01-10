ConnectLife giving away five pairs of Bills playoff tickets

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass watches a field goal attempt against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For donating blood, you could get tickets to the Buffalo Bills’ playoff game against the New England Patriots this weekend.

ConnectLife is giving away five pairs of tickets. Each day, Monday through Friday, a winner will be chosen.

To qualify, you must be signed up for a blood or platelet donation on one of those days.

“Blood supply in WNY remains at a critical level,” ConnectLife says. “January is historically a tough month for blood collection due to inclement weather and seasonal illness, and with the dramatic uptick in COVID cases our community is experiencing ConnectLife cannot keep pace with the rate at which our local hospitals are using blood across WNY.”

To sign up for an appointment, call (716) 529-4270 or click or tap here.