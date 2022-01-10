BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For donating blood, you could get tickets to the Buffalo Bills’ playoff game against the New England Patriots this weekend.
ConnectLife is giving away five pairs of tickets. Each day, Monday through Friday, a winner will be chosen.
To qualify, you must be signed up for a blood or platelet donation on one of those days.
“Blood supply in WNY remains at a critical level,” ConnectLife says. “January is historically a tough month for blood collection due to inclement weather and seasonal illness, and with the dramatic uptick in COVID cases our community is experiencing ConnectLife cannot keep pace with the rate at which our local hospitals are using blood across WNY.”
To sign up for an appointment, call (716) 529-4270 or click or tap here.
Latest Posts
- Police: Hunter fires shot that ends up in child’s bedroom door
- ConnectLife giving away five pairs of Bills playoff tickets
- Closure of MACC’s emergency department extended to end of January
- Lackawanna, Town of Tonawanda make changes due to rise in COVID cases
- Jackson headed to Olympics after Bowe gives up 500 spot
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.