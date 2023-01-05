ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Honoring the wishes of Damar Hamlin and his family, the Bills are resolved to get back on the field Sunday and continue their Super Bowl championship pursuit.

“We’re gonna go out there and play for 3,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Thursday. “That’s what he wants. That’s what his family wants.”

The Bills were uplifted by positive news on Hamlin’s health, three days after the 24-year-old collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati.

“We’ll be playing with less heavy hearts now,” Allen said.

Hamlin’s father Mario told the team that his son would want them to remain focused on Sunday’s game and the playoffs ahead, Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

“When Damar’s father spoke to us yesterday and really his message was the team needs to get back to focusing on the goals they’ve set for themselves, Damar would have wanted that,” McDermott said. “This is what Damar wants and we owe that to Damar, and owe that to his family.”