BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans will see Damar Hamlin back on the field this year after No. 3 was cleared to play and made it through roster cuts ahead of the 2023 season.

Hamlin, who suffered a frightening medical setback on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this year, has donned his helmet once again, but football games aren’t the only place to find him on TV.

The Bills safety will be on an episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Friday night on CBS. Hamlin’s grandmother will be the recipient of a renovation, courtesy of her grandson.

A web post from the Buffalo Bills says “Hamlin credited his grandmother for always working hard and being there for others, and wanted to return the favor.”

The episode will air at 8 p.m.