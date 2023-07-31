PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans (and players) got an encouraging sight Monday morning at training camp — Damar Hamlin in pads.

This is the first time the safety, who’s entering his third year with the NFL, was spotted in pads since the late-season Cincinnati game this past January where the then-24-year-old collapsed on the field as a result of cardiac arrest.

Miraculously, that frightening night was not the end of Hamlin’s career. In fact, he was fully cleared to return to football just months later, following the end of the 2022 season.

Hamlin was intent on returning to the sport all along. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said in April that he was taking part in the team’s offseason workout program, which is voluntary. Back at practice in May, sans helmet, Hamlin took part in individual drills and stretching.

Hamlin had a combined 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the 2022 season.

Here he is… Damar Hamlin walking to practice in pads for the first time since the Bengals game. pic.twitter.com/T8QP8cQSQB — Scott Swenson ✌ (@ScottSwenson4) July 31, 2023

Damar Hamlin takes the next big step, putting the pads on for the first time since he suffered cardiac arrest in January. pic.twitter.com/wsOfrEvCYt — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) July 31, 2023

Childhood friends Damar Hamlin & Dane Jackson share a moment before Damar’s first practice in pads since his injury in January. pic.twitter.com/jq45a3l6SW — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) July 31, 2023

More from Damar Hamlin’s first practice in pads since he suffered cardiac arrest in January. pic.twitter.com/trQvhGTDiK — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) July 31, 2023