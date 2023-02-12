BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he’d like to return to football “eventually,” less than six weeks following his collapse and cardiac arrest in the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.

“Eventually,” Hamlin said in an interview with Fox’s Michael Strahan in the network’s Super Bowl pregame coverage on Sunday. “That’s always the goal. As a competitor, I’m trying to do things just to keep advancing my situation.”

After the collapse, Hamlin spent nine days in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering the cardiac arrest after a tackle, necessitating CPR being performed on him on the field. He declined to get into specifics of what he remembers from the night.

“That’s something that I’m still trying to work through, why that happened to me,” Hamlin said.

He said that asking the doctors when he woke up if the Bills won was his competitive nature.

“The competitive nature in me was still thinking about the game, I just wanted to know,” Hamlin said.

In the remainder of the season after his discharge Hamlin became a rallying cry for the Bills, being active in the facility and attending games.

In the pregame Sunday, the medical staffs for the Bills, Bengals and University of Cincinnati Medical Center, as well as Hamlin himself making an appearance.