Dane Jackson not getting caught up in #2 corner competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Not a lot of position battles for the Bills this season, but they do have to answer one question: who will be the number two cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White? Right now that’s down to Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson.

Jackson showed flashes of being a solid corner last year when they called his number, but Levi’s been in this system longer and has also earned a look. When it comes to the competition, Dane’s biggest focus is on himself and not so much about who he’s up against.

Jackson’s hoping to stand out as the competition continues throughout training camp, but when it comes to earning the job, he doesn’t want to try to do too much. He said he just wants to be him.

“I can’t get too caught up in what’s going on here, what’s going on there,” Jackson said. “If I myself am making the plays that I’m supposed to make good things will happen and I will be in that position.”

Last year, the Bills put Jackson in some pressure situations, and he handled himself well for a rookie. Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier said the second-year corner isn’t backing down from the competition.

“We saw this last season when he got in games,” Frazier said. “It wasn’t too big for him, he made some big plays for us in the games that he played and he’s embraced this opportunity, he’s looking forward to the challenge being able to compete for a starting job and he’s working his tail off in the short time that we’ve been here and we’re looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds. He’s not afraid of the challenge. He’s looking forward to it.”

The number two corner job will be one to keep an eye on as training camp continues. The Bills have Sunday off and return to the practice field Monday.