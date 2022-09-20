BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s victory Tuesday and Bills fans are celebrating two wins: the Bills handily beat the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in primetime on Monday Night Football and cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital after a scary hit to his neck by his own teammate.

It was a scary situation for both players and fans. Dane Jackson was hit head-on by Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, whipping his neck backwards. An ambulance took him from the field directly to ECMC, where he was treated and released overnight, walking out under his own power.

“He had what’s called a hyperextension injury which is when the neck bends back further than it’s supposed to,” Dr. Jason Matuszak, chief of sports science at Excelsior Orthopedics, said.

Dr. Matuszak is not Jackson’s physician, nor is he affiliated with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills said Tuesday morning that Jackson was released from the hospital after testing determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord. He will undergo further testing.

The injury came as Jackson and linebacker Edmunds collided with 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Jackson was taken out of the stadium in an ambulance as the entire Bills sideline came onto the field to give him well-wishes. Jackson did appear to be moving as he exited the field.

Dr. Matuszak said the hit was not his only concern. On video replay, viewers can see a Tennessee Titans player flipping Jackson over. Dr. Matuszak says Jackson was already vulnerable and this made the chance for significant injury higher.

“Between the initial injury, the flip on the field, there was a lot of reason to consider that there might be substantial trauma here. For him to be able to walk out of the hospital last night under his own power, that is tremendously good news,” Dr. Matuszak said.

Fifteen years ago, Bills tight end Kevin Everett was almost paralyzed by a helmet-to-helmet collision, but doctors say that was a different situation.

“That was a different type where his [Everett’s] head was in a flexed position. His head was straight and his neck was almost straight and that led to a different type of injury,” Dr. Matuszak explained.

Jackson and safety Micah Hyde were both treated and released from ECMC for their injuries. Bills players and coaches say they’ve talked to both players and they are in good spirits.

“I was happy to see smiles on their faces and Nate sent me a picture of them as I was heading home at that point and it’s just good to see and helped me get a little bit of rest there just knowing they were in a good spot,” Head Coach Sean McDermott said in a press conference Tuesday.

At an event to promote his new shoe line, safety Jordan Poyer talked about how frightening injuries like Jackson’s and Hyde’s are.

“You kind of take a step back of being a football player for a second to be a real… this is a human life. Going out on a stretcher, whether it’s on the football field or out here in the streets that’s still a hard thing to see,” Poyer explained.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins says he knows all of Western New York is behind Jackson and he wishes him a speedy recovery.

“Dane is a soldier. He’s been showing it from when he came in being on the practice squad to being an active player. Dane has been putting on for Buffalo and I’m here for him. Dane knows his team has his back as well as Buffalo,” Dawkins said.

McDermott did not give a timeline for Jackson’s return at this point. He hopes to know more on Wednesday when the team releases their first week three injury report.

Dane Jackson took to Twitter Tuesday sharing his thanks to fans for their support.

All glory to God!! Appreciate the love, support, and prayers from everyone. Bills mafia the best in the world! Dane Jackson via Twitter