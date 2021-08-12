Dawkins removed from COVID list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills starting left tackle Dion Dawkins has been taken off the Reserve/COVID list.

Dawkins was placed on the list prior to the start of training camp.

The veteran has missed 12 training camp practices but has been on the sideline and watching the last few days.

The Bills first preseason game is on Friday in Detroit.

