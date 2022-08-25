ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — People want to see the Buffalo Bills, and not just on their TV screens. That’s according to new ticket data shared by StubHub.

In a list compiling the top 10 in StubHub‘s Top-Trending NFL Teams of 2022, the Bills ranked first. This data is based on the ticket reseller’s sales as of Thursday, compared to sales ahead of the 2021 season.

And the jump in interest is astonishing. Year-to-year, sales have gone up 523 percent. That’s over 100 percent more than the second-place team, the Detroit Lions (390 percent).

Here’s the whole list, courtesy of StubHub on PRNewswire:

“Based on teams with the biggest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 25 for sales for the 2022 season, in comparison to sales ahead of the 2021 season. Number indicates the percentage of jump in ticket sales,” StubHub wrote.

And it’s not the only top 10 list the Bills made. StubHub also named them the sixth-most-in-demand NFL team of the year, based on cumulative ticket sales. It’s the first time they’ve landed on this list, StubHub said.

But there’s more. The Bills’ season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles is the second-most-in-demand game of the season this year, StubHub’s sales data shows. They came in right behind the Buccaneers-Cowboys game on September 11.

The Bills have just one more preseason game before the regular season gets underway.

