BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — They just got back from beating the Browns in Detroit, but the Bills will be returning to the Motor City on Thanksgiving to take on the home team.

As we’ve seen throughout the season, Bills fans are everywhere, including Lions territory. On Wednesday morning, we got to chat with one of them — Kim Showalter from the Detroit Bills Backers.

Showalter shared her and other fans’ excitement over getting a double dose of Bills in their city this week and her thoughts on Thursday’s upcoming game.

Watch the interview in the video above.

