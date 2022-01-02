Devin Singletary sparks Bills running game with career day vs. Falcons

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the goals coming into the 2021 season for the Bills was to get better at running the ball and it’s also one of the things they struggled with for a good portion of this year.

But lately, that’s not the case as running back Devin Singletary has emerged as a big time contributor on offense with a touchdown in three straight games. Singletary actually found the end zone twice in a 29-15 win over the Falcons in week 17, marking the first time in his career he rushed for two touchdowns in one game.

“Every single play you see him doing the right thing and when you’ve got a guy that just wants to do the right thing and help the team win, typically those guys are gonna make the plays when they’re called upon,” Josh Allen said after the game.

“He’s been really big for us the last few weeks and we’re gonna need him going forward, he knows that, we know that but to see him kind of take the next step in his career you know catching balls out of the backfield and you saw him running the ball today, he runs extremely hard.”

It was also a career day for Singletary as he rushed for 110 yards on 23 carries, both new single game career-highs. After the game, head coach Sean McDermott pointed out on the Bills’ second drive of the third quarter is what really stood out to him about Singletary’s day.

“Devin came out and was just an animal that next series which I thought was a great momentum boost to our team,” McDermott said in his postgame press conference.

That drive was big for the Bills too because their first series of the second half was when Josh Allen threw his third interception of the day. But the defense forced the a three-and-out and that’s when Singletary capped an 80-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown, his first of the game.

“This year in particular since he came back to training camp you could tell he had really worked his tail off and I think he inspires the guys by the way, by his style of running. He’s not a very big guy but I can recall two or three runs on that next series that I eluded to already where those were big runs for us and you could tell there was something a little bit more he was given right there,” McDermott explained.

“It just felt like all the hard work that’s been putting in is paying off and shoot like I told you before even though they was leaning on me I wasn’t out there by myself. I had the linemen, tight ends, receivers making blocks, making plays down the field. It wasn’t just me, I had all my guys out there with me,” Singletary said in his postgame press conference.

The Bills rushed for a season-high 233 yards and seem to have found a spark in their running game over the past three games. It was especially important in this game where Allen didn’t have his best performance with three picks.

“Every game from here on out is a playoff game. Not every game you win is gonna be pretty and that was the case today. I’m just fortunate enough we have teammates that step up in big situations like this, obviously I’m sitting next to Motor who played an outstanding game, ran the ball hard, broke 100 yards, scored two touchdowns,” Allen said following the game.

“Our o-line did a great job blocking, our defense stepped up, I put them in some tough situations early on but they had our backs and no matter how we were gonna get this one we had to get it and we did.”

Even though Allen didn’t have his best game throwing for just 120 yards, no touchdowns and those three interceptions, he did rush for two scores along with Singletary’s two touchdowns. All the work was done on the ground and the Bills have finally found something with their running game which is critical moving forward into the playoffs.

“We gotta be able to run the ball and there was a lot of situations tonight where they knew when we were gonna run the ball and we did. When you can run it when they know you’re gonna run it that’s typically a sign of a good offense and we did a good job of that today,” Allen explained.

While the Bills are built to throw the ball and the passing game is their recipe for success offensively, they need some kind of a running game to compliment it in order to avoid being predictable and a one dimensional offense. I’ve said all along when the topic of Buffalo’s running game comes up, it’s not a matter of the Bills running more, rather being more effective and efficient when they do turn to their ground game.

“On this offense we put a lot on Josh’s plate because he’s such a special player. Whenever you can take something off his shoulders because sometimes it feels like he’s got the world on his back right? Like just run and pass like he’s the main guy,” Mitch Morse explained.

It’s also a good sign for the Bills to have another element of their offense to turn to when Allen isn’t on his A-game.

“It just shows that if we need to pick up Josh we can do that with other guys and it’s not just on Josh. It just shows the growth of our organization that it’s not all on Josh’s shoulders. Motor went in there and did his thing, whoever caught the ball went in there and did their thing, the O-line did their job and special teams did their’s and the defense did their’s,” Dion Dawkins said.