Dion Dawkins helps open BFLO Store in Mckinley Mall

Blasdell, N.Y. (WIVB)- Bills player and mac and cheese aficionado Dion Dawkins was out at the grand opening for the largest BFLO store in the south towns Saturday.

Dawkins celebrated the store’s new location in the Mckinley Mall before the bills homecoming this weekend. He spent the day collecting boxes of mac & cheese for “Rooted in Love Inc.”

The local charity feeds the hungry and helps people with food, clothes, and toiletries.

Dawkins says he’s happy to use his viral fame to help others. He brought some of his now famous mac and cheese from Mooney’s and a special shnow mac and chesse shirt.