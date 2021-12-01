Does the loss of Tre’Davious White change your view of the Bills playoff picture?

ALLENTOWN N.Y. (WIVB) - There's a way for Erie County businesses to avoid the mask mandate by requiring customers to be vaccinated. More and more businesses are requiring a vaccine mandate, including half a dozen bars and restaurants on Allen street in Buffalo.

"It's simpler and easier and less stressful on our workers," said Marc Frisicaro who owns the bar Frizzy's. "It's just a business decision right now, because we can not take anymore set backs right now and I don't see anything getting better. You know COVID is not going anywhere."