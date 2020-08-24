Dolphins to allow 13,000 fans in home opener against Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WIVB) — The Miami Dolphins announced Monday morning that the team will allow up to 13,000 fans to watch their home opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 20.
The limited seating will be reinforced with socially distanced seating clusters. Fans must wear a mask while attending.
The Dolphins tweeted that at the end of any event at Hard Rock Stadium, ushers will release individual rows.
If you want to watch at home, the game will air on CBS that day at 1 p.m.
