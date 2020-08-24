Dolphins to allow 13,000 fans in home opener against Bills

Grow lights cover a portion of the grass field inside Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WIVB) — The Miami Dolphins announced Monday morning that the team will allow up to 13,000 fans to watch their home opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 20.

The limited seating will be reinforced with socially distanced seating clusters. Fans must wear a mask while attending.

The Dolphins tweeted that at the end of any event at Hard Rock Stadium, ushers will release individual rows.

Learn more about the policies for the 2020 season at @HardRockStadium. pic.twitter.com/r57mXWRKlS — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 24, 2020

If you want to watch at home, the game will air on CBS that day at 1 p.m.

