Donations to Oishei’s Patricia Allen Fund surpass $1,090,000 as Bills keep moving through postseason

Buffalo Bills

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oishei Children’s Hospital says more than $1,090,000 has been donated to the Patricia Allen Fund.

The fund was created in honor of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s grandmother shortly after she passed away during the regular season.

Members of the Bills Mafia quickly showed their kind hearts, and days before the end of the year, donations had surpassed $1 million.

MORE | Patricia Allen Fund surpasses $1 million in donations thanks to Buffalo native with personal connection to Oishei

If you would like to make a donation, click/tap here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss