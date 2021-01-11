Donations to Oishei’s Patricia Allen Fund surpass $1,090,000 as Bills keep moving through postseason

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oishei Children’s Hospital says more than $1,090,000 has been donated to the Patricia Allen Fund.
The fund was created in honor of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s grandmother shortly after she passed away during the regular season.
Members of the Bills Mafia quickly showed their kind hearts, and days before the end of the year, donations had surpassed $1 million.
