Donations to Oishei’s Patricia Allen Fund surpass $1,090,000 as Bills keep moving through postseason

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oishei Children’s Hospital says more than $1,090,000 has been donated to the Patricia Allen Fund.

The fund was created in honor of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s grandmother shortly after she passed away during the regular season.

Members of the Bills Mafia quickly showed their kind hearts, and days before the end of the year, donations had surpassed $1 million.

Good morning #BillsMafia In addition to being excited that your @BuffaloBills won their first playoff game in 25 years, you should also be proud you've donated over $1,090,000 to the Patricia Allen Fund. Thank you on behalf of the kids in WNY @JoshAllenQB 💙🦬❤️ — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 11, 2021