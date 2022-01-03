Ed Oliver flashes dominance in win over Falcons

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I was like alright, it’s time to go off, and I just let my instincts take over.”

When the Bills needed big plays on defense Ed Oliver stepped up and changed the game in just a few plays.

“He was quick off the ball and disruptive at times,” Sean McDermott praised his defensive tackle.

The Falcons had a 15-14 lead in the third quarter, Josh Allen had just thrown his third interception and that’s when Ed Oliver imposed his will on the game.

On first down, Oliver took down Cordarrelle Patterson for a three-yard loss and he sacked Matt Ryan on the next play. The Falcons punted, the Bills got the ball back, scored a touchdown and never trailed again.

“It’s full team defense but Ed’s got some freaky things to him where he can take over the game himself,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said after the game.

“I said before halftime they have been getting so lucky,” Oliver said after the win. “I knew what to expect so I just attacked them.”

It’s the second week in a row Oliver has been able to get to the quarterback for a sack.

Oliver wasn’t the only defensive tackle who had a good game. Phillips had a sack, four tackles and recovered a fumble. He played twice as many snaps as Star Lotulelei and really took advantage of the opportunity.