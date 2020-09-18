Edmunds, Milano will not play against Dolphins

Buffalo Bills’ Matt Milano (58) and Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackle New York Jets’ Le’Veon Bell (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Injuries will keep linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano off the field during this Sunday’s Bills game against the Miami Dolphins.

Edmunds injured his shoulder in Week One’s battle against the Jets, while Matt Milano is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

On Friday morning, Head Coach Sean McDermott appeared on WGR 550 and said neither man will play this Sunday.

You can watch the game on CBS this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.