PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — First-round draft picks tend to get a lot of attention at the start of training camp. Coaches, fans, media and even teammates want to see how quickly rookies can adapt to the NFL. That’s been the case with Kaiir Elam and for the most part, he’s been up to the challenge.

The young cornerback has gone toe-to-toe with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a daily basis and hasn’t backed down. Elam’s won some of those battles and lost some but like most really good players— he enjoys the fiery competition.

“We have the same type of personality,” Elam said about Diggs. “We just want to win, not even like a game but every rep. It’s not just him, it’s the whole receiver corp.”

But it’s not just Diggs and the other talented Bills receivers that Elam is trying to stop. The rookie called Josh Allen “one of a kind” and going up against an elite quarterback every practice only makes a player better.

“I can’t afford a false step or bad eyes or bad leverage because he’s going to take advantage of it because he’s the best quarterback I’ve ever seen in my life,” Elam said after Monday’s practice.

Fellow cornerback Dane Jackson says Kaiir doesn’t act or play like a rookie and has fit into the secondary nicely.

“I’ve seen him come along and just gaining more confidence every day,” the 3rd year cornerback praised the rookie. “Before we take the field he tells me “bro have confidence”. If something happens he always has short-term memory. He’s far ahead for his age and he’s making big improvements on the field every day.”

Elam seems to have everything you want in a starting cornerback it’s just a matter of how quickly he can put it all together.