BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Bills star Eric Wood hit the golf course Thursday morning at Terry Hills in Batavia. He did more than work on his short game, though. He played for a cause that’s close to his heart.

The 25th B&L Charity Golf Classic gave fans and golfers the opportunity to give back through the Evan Wood Fund, Eric’s charity set up in honor of his late brother.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Wood said of the fans and golfers that showed up. “This community always steps up in such a big way.”

While it was a great day to hit the links, Eric hopes donations from Thursday’s events can go even further to help families at Oishei Children’s hospital.

“Growing up with a sick sibling in the house, my little brother Evan passed when he was 11 years old, me and my family just have more of an appreciation and understanding for what these families are going through with sick children,” Wood said. “For us to be able to help families out during a tough time is special to us.”

Organizers of the even set a high goal for donations. They hoped this golf outing would put them over the one-million-dollar mark for donations over the past 25 years. Whether they hit it or not, Wood believes this kind of event once again shows the generosity of Bills Mafia.

“Generous to a fault, I always say about the city of Buffalo,” Wood said with a smile. “It’s just absolutely incredible. I love that it’s made such a national scale now through the Josh Allen donations, through Oishei, Lamar Jackson, Andy Dalton, and this is just another way that they step up in a big way.”