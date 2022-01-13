Fans around WNY celebrate the Bills at M&T traveling playoff rally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — M&T Bank led the BILLieve in Buffalo mobile playoff rally through the area Thursday afternoon.
The rally kicked off at Seneca One and Bills fans gathered to start cheering on the team ahead of the playoff game on Saturday.
“Excited to see everybody else as pumped up as we are, we’re going to the Super Bowl baby,” said fan Taylor Glass.
Fans turned the plaza into a party, with a DJ, Bills Stampede Drumline, and giveaways.
“This has been years in the making. Buffalo, this is our year we’re getting it started this Saturday, it’s gonna be chilly, be ready,” said Ian Wild.
Former Bills player Eric Wood was also there taking photos with fans.
“I played in that long playoff drought and the Bills fans still supported us, so with the run they’re on right now it doesn’t surprise me that on a Thursday afternoon we can all hang out and get together and get a crowd like this,” Wood said.
The rally’s next stop was Westminster Community Charter School where Buffalo’s youngest fans got to celebrate the Bills.
“It’s fun, it’s Bills Mafia, we gotta support the Bills they’re in the playoffs,” said student Albert Edwards.
The rally also stopped at Roswell Park and finished the tour at the Orchard Park M&T branch.
It’s safe to say this city has one thing on its mind: the Buffalo Bills.
