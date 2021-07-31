Fans head to Highmark to cheer on the Buffalo Bills at training camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time in nearly 20 months, Highmark Stadium was open without any capacity limits. And the Bills Mafia didn’t miss out on the chance to see Bills training camp, up-close.

There’s no doubt about it, Bills Mafia is ready is for game time. In a partnership with Connors and Ferris, the franchise decided to open its doors at Highmark Stadium to members of the general public who claimed tickets through the team’s website.

Lifelong fans like Bradley Smith jumped at the chance only pausing to describe how good it is to be back.

“The feeling is strong, the Bills are back. We back into the stadium, COVID is dying down a little bit but the fans are deep — ready,” Fan Bradley Smith said.

In compliance with COVID-19 safety protocol, unvaccinated fans in attendance will be required to wear masks, while vaccinated fans will not.

Highmark is also committing to cashless transactions for food and drinks so you’ll need to bring a debit or credit card. And this year because of the pandemic, there will be no fan autograph sessions. Still, people like Emmanuel Kulu are thrilled to see Bills Mafia getting together once again.

“The feeling is electric it’s like no other place in the NFL. No other place is better than Buffalo, New York when it comes to the stadium rocking, the 12th man — we are the best in the world,” Fan Emmanuel Kulu added.

“I can’t wait to see them go a little further this year maybe the Super Bowl. And the new players they got, the rookies, just excited to be how much better they can be,” Renee and Steven Larson said.

For more information on how to obtain tickets, click here.