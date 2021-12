Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano (76) gets set to block during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

(WIVB) – Reinforcements could be on the way and just in time for the Bills showdown with the Patriots.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that starting guard Jon Feliciano returned to practice on Tuesday. Feliciano has missed the last several games with a calf injury.

McDermott also announced the starting right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei have been removed from the COVID-19 list.

The status for Monday’s game is still unknown for all 3 players.