Final Bills Block Party of the season happening Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you want to get that tailgate atmosphere and watch the next Bills game outside, you can head down to Chippewa Street for the final Bills Block Party of the season.

Business owners will be hosting the fourth event on Sunday. Several of the businesses are working together to close down Chippewa and host games.

This Sunday, the Bills will be at the home of the Patriots in their last away game of the regular season. The Falcons and the Jets will come to town in the weeks that follow.

If the Bills win all three games, they’ll be the winners of the AFC East division.

During Sunday’s event, there will be two LED video walls, live game sound and a live DJ during commercials.

Tickets are $10 each, or $250 for a VIP table. Gates for the rain-or-shine event open at 11:30 a.m. and the game begins at 1 p.m.