EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — With just days until the start of the NFL’s regular season, Fisher-Price has a treat for some of the Buffalo Bills’ youngest fans.

The company has teamed up with Wegmans and the Bills to create a new set of Little People figures featuring Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Head Coach Sean McDermott.

And it’s all for a good cause! Through the end of next year, all net proceeds from the sales of these sets benefit The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, which supports John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

They’re currently only available in a number of New York stores, but if you’d like to pre-order the new figures online, click or tap here. Online, there’s a limit of two per customer, and they’ll ship on or before October 14.

(Correction: An earlier version of this story did not list that the figures were currently available in stores.)