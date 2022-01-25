Former Bills TE Lee Smith retires

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with tight end Lee Smith (85) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ATLANTA (WIVB) — Lee Smith, who played for the Bills for six years of his 11-year career, retired Tuesday. A retirement video was released on the Atlanta Falcons Twitter account.

Smith’s last game in Orchard Park was Week 17 this year, playing against the Bills. He was mic’d up for the game and part of his mic’d up footage was used in the retirement video.

“I’m done period, buddy,” Smith told Bills DT Star Lotulelei during the game. “I’m glad I played one more, it’s been a blast out here.”

Smith was drafted in 2011 by the New England Patriots. He was cut by New England and signed by Buffalo before the season started. Smith played 56 games in four seasons with the Bills before signing with the Raiders, then in Oakland, where he played another four years, from 2015-18. A fan-favorite, the Bills brought Smith back in 2019.

In March 2021, Smith was traded to Atlanta for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Leading up to the Week 17 game with Buffalo, Smith was excited to face his old team.

“Going up into this atmosphere that I was a part of for six years and playing against this group of men (whom) I consider if not the best roster in the league, one of the best rosters,” Smith told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They are playing good football in December when you’re supposed to play good football.”

Bills Coach Sean McDermott also had high praise for Smith in the AJC article, noting the mark he made on the organization.

“He’s a very well-liked guy in our building here,” McDermott said. “We really appreciate his leadership that he gave us when I was here.”