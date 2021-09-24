Former Bills TE Logan Thomas’ career has taken off with the Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) runs the ball against New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ron Rivera and the Washington coaches won’t be the only familiar faces Sean McDermott sees on Sunday but former Bills tight end Logan Thomas will be on the opposing sideline as well.

Thomas spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons in Buffalo and after that his career really took off. He played all 16 games of 2019 with the Lions before signing with Washington in March of 2020 which was just the change of scenery Thomas needed.

He became the starter right away and immediately had a breakout season from with 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns. And while things didn’t work out in Buffalo, McDermott has a ton of respect for his former tight end.

“We hope players play their best football here and I think for the most part that’s been the case but in this case we wish Logan well and he’s done a great job. Credit to him, credit to their staff, he seems to be playing his best football and I’m happy for him. He’s a great person, great family and a guy with high character so real happy for him, real proud of him,” McDermott said Wednesday before practice.

And so far it seems like he’s developed decent chemistry with quarterback Taylor Heinicke who took over the starting job in week one after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury. In two games Thomas has ten targets, tied for second most on the team and eight catches good for third on the team. He also has 75 receiving yards and a touchdown already in 2021.

“Hopefully this week he can take a break or something,” McDermott laughed.

“But yeah a lot of respect and admiration for Logan and his family.”

And the upswing for Thomas continued before the season even started as he was named one of Washington’s captains.

“A guy who’s respected on his team, a guy who’s grown into his role on that team and he’s someone who’s a top target on that football team especially when he gets down in the red zone so he’s someone who I’ve enjoyed watching his career over the years and now obviously it’s time to strap them up and lace them up against each other so it’s gonna be fun,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said.

He definitely made a lasting impression not in his two years with Buffalo not only on the field but off the field as well, just ask Josh Allen who only played with him for one season.

“I miss him, I talk to him actually quite a bit still and it’s been awesome to kind of see what he’s done, his family’s awesome. He’s made some unbelievable plays and back when he was here you saw it, guys like that that are big, fast and ultimately smart you know those guys usually find a way to stick around in this league,” Allen said after practice on Wednesday.

“And not only is he sticking around he’s kind of cemented himself as one of the better tight ends in this league and one of the better guys too so I got a lot of love for him and his family.”