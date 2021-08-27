ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills shared a few updates to their roster ahead of Saturday’s final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
Defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei, and wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis have been activated from the reserve/COVID list.
Another defensive tackle, Treyvon Hester, has been placed on injured reserve.
A couple of releases were announced, too — wide receiver Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Joey Ivie.
The Bills will play the Packers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. It is the last game the Bills will play before their Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 12.
Buffalo Bills
- Four Bills players, including Beasley and Lotulelei, taken off COVID/reserve list
- Road closures, traffic pattern changes for Bills vs. Packers game
- Bills HC Sean McDermott says the Covid vaccine is a ‘personal’ and ‘competitive’ decision for players
- Josh Allen to start when Bills take on Packers
- Bills WR fined $14k for not wearing a mask inside team facility
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.