From the Vault: 1994 AFC Championship Chiefs vs. Bills

Buffalo Bills fans cheer on their team from a portable hot tub in the parking lot at Rich Stadium before the start of the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills Play the Kansas City Chiefs for the championship. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

It’s been 27 years since the Bills played in an AFC Championship game. The year 1994, the opponent, a familiar one.

Buffalo dominated Kansas City 30-13 to punch their ticket to a fourth straight Super Bowl.

Fast forward to 2021 and the two teams meet again on the gridiron in the AFC Championship game.

Kansas City will play host on Sunday.

For the time being, we wanted to take you on a trip down memory lane, to the golden age of the franchise.

Here’s a visual look at the last time the Bills were battling for the AFC Championship: