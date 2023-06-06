BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — General admission tickets for the Buffalo Bills game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will go on sale Thursday, June 22, NFL UK announced Tuesday.

The sale begins at 7 a.m. Eastern Time and can be accessed through a registration process. The deadline to register for the sale is June 12, and you can do so here.

General admission ticket prices are split up by category, ranging from $79 to $192 USD.

The game, which counts as a Bills home game, is scheduled for Oct. 8, with kickoff slated for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. in London). It will be the first time Buffalo has played overseas since 2015 when they also faced the Jaguars.