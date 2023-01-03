BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s fundraiser tied to The Chasing M’s Foundation has now reached over $4 million in donations through the organization’s GoFundMe page.

The outpouring of support from around the world for Hamlin came after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As of Tuesday morning, Hamlin remains in critical condition at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

According to the GoFundMe page, The Chasing M’s Foundation is a commitment from Hamlin to positively affect the community that raised him. It was originally started to help children impacted by the pandemic. Hamlin hails from McKees Rocks, Pa., a suburb of Pittsburgh.

The foundation has hosted toy drives in the past and funds donated go towards the drives, according to the GoFundMe. As of Tuesday morning, the page’s top donation was $5,500 and it continues to grow by the thousands of dollars every hour.

An update was posted on the GoFundMe page Tuesday:

This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation. However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so. This is the only current fund that is being used by the Hamlin Family. Again, thank you for your thoughts, prayers and generous support during this time. Damar created The Chasing M’s Foundation to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more. The Chasing M’s Foundation GoFundMe page

The first toy drive run by the charity in 2020 was hosted at his mom’s daycare, Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Center, in his hometown.

